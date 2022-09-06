Liverpool report: Reds to secure incredible £50m Premier League midfielder

Liverpool may have failed to sign a permanent midfielder in the transfer window but will land a significant January target to ease their woes.

That's according to one report that claims that new loan star, Brazilian Arthur Melo from Juventus, is nothing more than a stopgap and was second choice behind a £50 million Premier League star.

Arthur was tied up hours before the transfer deadline on a loan deal until the remainder of the season. Liverpool have a steep option to buy the midfielder from Juve for around £30m, too, though will likely snub that particular section of the smallprint when looking for a long-term profile for the centre of the park.

Brazilian Arthur Melo has joined Liverpool until the end of the season on loan (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ecuadorian outlet Tera Deportes (opens in new tab) says the Merseysiders will be prioritised this January by Brighton & Hove Albion when they return with another offer for breakout star Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool reportedly tabled a bid of around £42m for the Seagulls star towards the end of the window. They were rebuffed but are expected to renegotiate with Brighton in order to secure the South American.

Caicedo has been in stunning form for Brighton this season, helping the Sussex outfit into the top six of the Premier League, beating the likes of Manchester United along the way.

He appears to be one of a number of players, however who might be fit for a midfield role under Jurgen Klopp. Gavi of Barcelona is another, with 90min (opens in new tab) claiming that the Anfield outfit have already held talks with the teenager over a switch.

Moises Caicedo has been one of the players of the season so far at the Amex (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been light in midfield of late suffering injuries to the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones. At the weekend against Everton, they fielded young former Fulham pair Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott either side of Fabinho.

Caicedo is valued at around £5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Jurgen Klopp was previously “unsure” if he would be able to add to his squad. The German had claimed that business was over – but Klopp has also asked for fans to stay calm, despite worries.

A shock exit for Roberto Firmino has been rumoured, while Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is a long-term target. Klopp has backed Luis Diaz to deliver more goals and claimed he’s not interested in the transfer business of other sides.

Curtis Jones’ imminent return is a boost, though Naby Keita is still injured.