Liverpool report: Reds to pay £53m for Flamengo wonderkid

Liverpool have found out exactly how much they will need to pay for a Brazilian wonderkid who's become linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

The centre of the park has become a cause of concern for manager Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks. Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson have struggled with injury issues, along with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones. James Milner has been forced to start a lot – and at 36, it seems like that he's coming to the end of his career on Merseyside.

The Reds, of course, brought in another Brazilian star, in the form of Arthur Melo on Deadline Day. The Juventus star was drafted in on loan for the rest of the season and can be signed for an optional fee of around £30m, should Klopp wish to make the deal permanent.

Arthur Melo is the short-term fix to Liverpool's midfield woes (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But a longer-term target has emerged in the shape of Flamengo star Joao Gomes. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) recently tweeted (opens in new tab) that Gomes told ESPN he would like to play for the Reds – and now it appears that the Reds know how much they'll have to pay for his services.

Mundo Deportivo (opens in new tab) have stated that the 21-year-old will be available for around €60 million – or £53m.

Liverpool don't have a Plan B to their first-choice defensive midfielder, Fabinho, with Henderson tasked with filling the void in the Brazilian's absence. Gomes would most likely be a successor to the hugely effective former Monaco man at No.6 – though he may be used as an interior.

Teenage starlets Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott are both options as No.8s on either side of a more defensive-minded midfielder. It's also thought that Liverpool are extremely interested in bringing Dortmund star Jude Bellingham to the club next summer.

Joao Gomes has emerged as a target for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty)

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in a move for Gomes, though with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in their ranks, Gomes is more likely to get regular game-time under Klopp.

The 21-year-old is valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

