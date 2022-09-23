Andy Robertson admits Celtic ‘dream’ but aims to end career at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has admitted he ‘always dreamed’ of playing for Celtic at his peak, but insists his ambition is to retire at Anfield.

The Scotland captain is a boyhood Hoops fan and spent time in the club’s youth system before signing for Queen’s Park across Glasgow.

He quickly rose to the top, passing through Dundee United and Hull City before joining the Reds in 2017, where he has won the Champions League and Premier League among other honours.

Robertson has been a mainstay of Klopp's team in recent years. (Image credit: PA Images)

Now aged 28, Robertson was asked about a potential move Celtic Park in the future.

“Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it. When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park, as a fan you always have that dream,” he told the Currie Club podcast. (opens in new tab)

“Ideally, I want to finish my career here at Liverpool. If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down.”

The left-back has a contract at Anfield until 2026 and remains a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s team, making seven appearances so far this season.

Robertson said he has no intention of viewing a move to the Bhoys as something to hope for in the twilight years of his playing career – as it might upset his family.

Robertson captained Scotland at Euro 2020 last summer. (Image credit: PA)

“When I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years,” he said.

“When I was at Queen's Park, I had a dream of still playing with Celtic and always dreamed of giving my best years to Celtic.

“I don’t want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old old guy that my uncles start hating on me because I can’t move anymore!

“Time will tell. I don’t look too far ahead, and I don’t often look back. There will be a time for that.”

