Liverpool report: Sadio Mane's future still uncertain

Sadio Mane's Liverpool (opens in new tab) future remains unclear amid reports that he could join Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) this summer.

As the Reds prepare to face Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in Saturday's Champions League final in Paris, speculation continues over whether or not Mane will still be at Anfield next season.

Rumours of a switch to Bayern have been doing the rounds for a while now, and German outlet Bild (via MailOnline) (opens in new tab) reported this week that the German champions are keen on the 30-year-old Senegalese forward - although they wouldn't be willing to pay more than £25 million.

That may seem like a steal for a player who has been so key to Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp (he's scored 23 goals in all competitions this term alone), but he does only have a year left on his contract with the Reds.

And in the build-up to the showpiece match at the Stade de France, Klopp spoke somewhat cryptically about where Mane might be playing his football in 2022/23.

"Wherever Sadio will play next season, he will be a big player," the German said (opens in new tab). "Definitely."

However, has Mane already hinted that he will extend his stay with the six-time champions of Europe?

At Liverpool's media day earlier this week, he repeatedly stated that he would announce his decision on his future after the final.

"Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good," he said (opens in new tab), "and I am fully focused on Saturday's game. That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special."