Liverpool report: Barcelona consider swap deal proposal for Roberto Firmino

Liverpool could be offered Memphis Depay in exchange for Roberto Firmino, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazilian forward was linked with a move to Juventus (opens in new tab) over the summer but the Italian giants were unable to agree terms with the Reds.

Firmino is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2023 and is not expected to be offered a new deal.

That is despite the fact that Firmino has been a prominent figure in the first few weeks of the campaign, scoring three goals in seven appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

Barcelona (opens in new tab) are said to be keen admirers of the former Hoffenheim man, who has featured in 335 games since his move to Liverpool in 2015.

According to Sport (opens in new tab), they would be willing to offer Depay to the Reds as part of a package to land Firmino.

The Netherlands international only moved to the Camp Nou last year, but he has been pushed down the attacking pecking order after Barcelona's summer splurge.

Xavi Hernandez has handed Depay just two starts so far this season, and the club is reportedly willing to listen to offers for a player whose contract also runs out next summer.

Barcelona believe a swap deal in January would be in the best interest of both club.

They believe Firmino would provide a useful alternative up front to Robert Lewandowski, an out-and-out centre-forward who has made a sensational start to life in Spain following a summer switch from Bayern Munich (opens in new tab).

And Depay's ability to play on either flank or through the middle could appeal to Jurgen Klopp, while the Dutchman is also two and a half years younger than Firmino.

Liverpool, who have not played a Premier League match in almost a month after back-to-back postponements before the international break, take on Brighton (opens in new tab) this weekend.

Klopp's team are looking for their third win of the season after previous home victories over Bournemouth (opens in new tab) and Newcastle (opens in new tab).

