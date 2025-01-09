Liverpool report: Transfer twist emerges as Trent Alexander-Arnold receives ANOTHER offer

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool continues to cause high levels of mystery.

Alexander-Arnold - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now - is out of contract at Anfield this summer with Real Madrid attempting to lure him to Spain in 2025.

Despite a catastrophic display against Manchester United recently, Carlo Ancelotti's side are priced as short as 4/9 to sign the Three Lions international but another European giant has now expressed their own interest in signing him.

Bayern Munich 'monitoring' Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool aged six (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having won almost everything there is to win as a Liverpool player, Alexander-Arnold has seemingly hinted he would like to enjoy a new challenge elsewhere, with a fresh offer reportedly arriving from Germany.

Spanish publication Fichajes say Trent is now wanted by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich who are set to compete with Real Madrid for his signature come the summer months.

Fellow Englishmen Harry Kane and Eric Dier have also moved to Bayern Munich in recent years (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report says Vincent Kompany sees Trent as an opportunity to 'raise the club's competitive level'. Alexander-Arnold could also be lured by the chance to play 'a central role in their tactical scheme'.

The 26-year-old has played in midfield for England across his career with some players and pundits persistent that the Liverpudlian is better suited to a role in the middle of the pitch.

Renewing his contract on Merseyside is looking less and less likely by the week, especially given Liverpool's owners FSG are also looking to keep hold of fellow stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in the meantime.

“I am convinced that he is playing for us on Sunday and I think it is so difficult in football to talk about what happens in a month or in six months," said Liverpool boss Arne Slot when asked about Trent's future recently.

"You can also ask me the question: ‘Are you convinced that Virgil [van Dijk] and Mo [Salah] are here next season?’ It is such a difficult question to answer because there is hardly any long-term in football, especially not for a manager, so your only focus is on the short term. The only thing I do know is that he [Alexander-Arnold] is fully focused and ready to play for us on Sunday and as long as he is here.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Alexander-Arnold looks likely to join Real Madrid this year and we cannot imagine he will go anywhere else but La Liga. His close relationship with Jude Bellingham could play a part in the move.