Liverpool report: Trent Alexander-Arnold handed extraordinary U-turn

Liverpool have been told there is a way they can keep hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Manchester City
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold looks increasingly likely to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, though there is a potential way for a U-turn in his decision to happen.

With his contract expiring in June, Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently free to talk to clubs outside of England. Negotiations with Liverpool look to have hit a standstill over extending his deal, while reports emerged last week suggesting a move to Real Madrid was becoming ever-more likely.

There's still potential that the 26-year-old stays at Anfield from next term, however, but it will require the Reds to stump up a competitive financial offer.

Liverpool need to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold what he's worth

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Trent and Slot at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, there's still a chance that the Reds can convince Alexander-Arnold to sign a new contract, though it would involve them offering a substantial pay increase.

“I still think there’s an opportunity where he could stay,” the pundit said on Football Focus. “I think there’s still that element where he’s almost going, ‘If you want me, you’re gonna have to pay for me’.

Liverpool star and Real Madrid target, Trent Alexander-Arnold

A move to Real Madrid still seems most likely at this stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you think of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, their salaries are astronomical at the moment.

“Because Trent is a local lad, he won’t be on the type of money they’re on, and he will be thinking, ‘Pay me what they’re getting paid’, and it might be a case of just closing that gap to enable that to happen.”

Alexander-Arnold is earning £180,000-per-week according to Capology, making him the third-highest earner at Liverpool behind Salah and Van Dijk. Though certainly not an insignificant amount of money, Salah does currently earn nearly double that at £350,000-per-week, a figure the 26-year-old would surely want to come more in line with.

Matching what Real Madrid can offer will prove difficult, however, with Los Blancos having proved in the past getting players in on a free results in a higher wage and signing-on fee. Indeed, Kylian Mbappe received a £85m signing-on fee that is spread over five years, on top of his £500,000-per-week wages.

BBC Euro 2024 LFC TV pundit Stephen Warnock during the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Warnock is right: Liverpool simply have to pay Alexander-Arnold a competitive salary otherwise he will understandably consider other offers that are more lucrative and also present an even greater opportunity to win trophies.

Just because he is a local player shouldn't mean he is treated any differently.

