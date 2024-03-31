Liverpool: Roy Keane admits he has 'doubts' over one possible Jurgen Klopp successor

By Ben Hayward
published

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season and Roy Keane has expressed doubts over one possible successor

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during his side's 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League in April 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to step up their search for a new manager after the news that Xabi Alonso will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen this summer – but Manchester United legend Roy Keane says he is not convinced by one possible Jurgen Klopp successor.

The Reds beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday to move to the top of the table ahead of Manchester City's game against Arsenal and many eyes were on Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi during the clash in Merseyside.

