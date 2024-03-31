Liverpool: Roy Keane admits he has 'doubts' over one possible Jurgen Klopp successor

Liverpool are set to step up their search for a new manager after the news that Xabi Alonso will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen this summer – but Manchester United legend Roy Keane says he is not convinced by one possible Jurgen Klopp successor.

The Reds beat Brighton 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday to move to the top of the table ahead of Manchester City's game against Arsenal and many eyes were on Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi during the clash in Merseyside.

Speaking ahead of the game, De Zerbi admitted he had no plans to sign a new deal at Brighton amid rumoured interest from Liverpool, fuelling speculation that the Italian could replace Klopp in the summer.

Brighton manager Robert De Zerbi applauds after an FA Cup tie against Sheffield United in January 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And just before kick-off, Klopp was full of praise for Italian as he told Sky Sports: "Under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton know how to give us a proper test and I could not respect this more. I have said before that if you love football, you have to admire the football that Brighton play under De Zerbi and I stand by every word."

Brighton took the lead at Anfield inside two minutes through Danny Welbeck, but Liverpool levelled before the half-hour mark via Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah sealed the win in the second period.

Asked to assess De Zerbi as a possible replacement for Klopp during Sky Sports' coverage, Keane said: "I wouldn’t go that far because his own personality of every manager is different.

"I think that’s probably a big plus to him. You know, sometimes when you have a manager at a club, you hope he makes a commitment to the club and he's asked his questions and I suppose there's a bit of honesty there.

"He's not sure what his future is, which is concerning for Brighton, you know over the next few months and years what you're planning.

"I looked at his CV and I set up my question marks about Is he ready for that step yet for a Liverpool? I've got my doubts. It seems to be his teams play lovely brand of football. But I still have doubts about what he's won to take that job."

