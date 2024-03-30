Liverpool on alert as possible Jurgen Klopp successor says no plans to sign new contract

Liverpool received a potential boost on Saturday after a possible Jurgen Klopp replacement revealed he has no plans to sign a new contract at his current club right now.

The Reds received some bad news on Friday as their number one target, Xabi Alonso, announced that he would be spending another season at Bayer Leverkusen.

With Klopp leaving Liverpool this summer, the Reds will now have to turn their attentions elsewhere and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is one reported target for the Anfield club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shakes hands with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi after the teams' 2-2 draw at the Amex in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and ahead of that match, the Italian was asked about a possible move to Anfield in the summer.

"I have a different way to decide my future," De Zerbi told Sky Sports. "I want to speak with my club, I have a contract but the problem is not the contract – the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.

"For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway I want to speak with (owner) Tony (Bloom), my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we take the decision together, without problems.

"The future I want to keep my ambition, my motivation, I live for football 24 hours a day, I want to know what is the plan, what is the project, what is the future because if I don't feel comfortable, I don't feel the right motivation, I can't stay any longer."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Klopp is standing down at the end of this season, his ninth in charge at Anfield, after saying he had nothing left to give and needed a break.

The German will be looking to sign out on a high by winning another Premier League title and with title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal in action in the other match on Sunday, the Reds could return to the top of the table with a win over Brighton.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool star Luis Diaz could move to Spain, following his dad revealing transfer intention

Trent Alexander-Arnold on why trophies mean more to Liverpool than the Manchester City ‘machine’

Xabi Alonso breaks silence on Liverpool rumours: 'I am convinced it is the right decision'