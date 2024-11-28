Liverpool star discusses Real Madrid move with overseas media

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on after his side emerged victors against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool could be heading for a summer of calamity with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all out of contract.

Salah - ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time - is the most recent example to speak out regarding his discontent, given Liverpool's owners FSG are yet to enter into negotiations with the talented winger about extending his stay at Anfield.

Furthermore, defensive duo Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold both still need to have their futures secured, with one player directly asked about a potential move to Real Madrid following their 2-0 midweek win over Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Virgil van Dijk answers questions linking him away from Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk helped Liverpool to victory over the reigning Champions League holders on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Captain and leader Van Dijk has shown no signs of slowing down in recent seasons but now aged 33, there remains a huge question as to whether the Reds will offer the colossal Netherlands international a new deal.

Talks of a move away have been relatively quiet but the former Celtic man was poised the question following Liverpool's midweek win at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates Liverpool's win at Crystal Palace in December 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Is Madrid looking for centre-backs, seriously? If Rudiger is there," responded the Dutchman when asked if he would consider joining Real Madrid this summer upon the expiry of his current deal.

"What a direct question from you! They don’t ask me that directly [in England]. But listen, there is, at the moment, nothing I can say. The only thing that I can say is I’m fully focused on [playing] Man City [this weekend] from now on."

"Like I said to you before, the main focus at the moment, for me, is Man City. Liverpool, I’m fully focused on that, and I have nothing else to say regarding my future."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that all three of Salah, Van Dijk and Trent will be offered new deals this summer, with it still unknown at this point who will stay and who will go.

Liverpool may have to be wary that contract talks don't derail their season, with Arne Slot's side top of both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League table too.

The Reds have a huge Premier League game to contend with this weekend too, with Manchester City arriving at Anfield in what could already prove to be a huge indication as to which way the title will go.