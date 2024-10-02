Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will only leave for Saudi Pro League, with two options ruled out: report

By
published

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah's future continues to be a huge talking point at Anfield

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future continues to be one of this season’s key subplots, as the Egyptian star’s contract continues to tick down.

The 32-year-old is now just three months away from being able to talk to overseas sides over a free transfer next summer when the deal he signed in 2022 expires.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.