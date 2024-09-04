Liverpool MUST sort new Mohamed Salah contract - and here's why

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is not your average 32-year-old: This Is Anfield's Matt Ladson on why the Reds must reward the Egyptian King once more

Mohamed Salah doesn’t give many interviews, but the Egyptian spoke to Sky Sports both before and after Liverpool’s 3-0 thrashing of Man United. Clearly, the Liverpool forward had something to say.

“I don’t want to think about next year, I don’t want to think about the future,” he said in an interview in the lead up to the Old Trafford clash. “Just ‘OK, let’s enjoy the last year [of my contract] and we’ll see.”

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.