Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave in January for huge fee - following latest development: report

Liverpool are battling to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold from leaving the club at the end of his contract - but could now see a big payout for the full-back

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is the subject of a long-standing transfer saga involving Real Madrid – which may have taken a recent turn.

The Reds star is said to be in talks with Los Blancos over the move, having made his demands to Liverpool, in the case of remaining at Anfield. Named as FourFourTwo's best right-back in the world recently, Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool stars approaching the end of his deal.

