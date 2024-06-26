Liverpool transfer plans revealed, with quiet summer expected: report

Arne Slot's Liverpool are in no rush to add to their squad

Liverpool could strengthen three areas of their squad this summer but will only make new additions if the right players become available, according to the Mirror. The Reds reportedly viewed last year’s transfer window as the key one as they looked to rebuild in midfield.

New manager Arne Slot is unlikely to oversee wholesale changes, then, with young Lille centre-back Leny Yoro believed to be a top target. But Real Madrid could sabotage any hopes of a deal for the 18-year-old.

