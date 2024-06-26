Liverpool transfer plans revealed, with quiet summer expected: report

Arne Slot is not expected to have any big-name signings in his squad this season

Liverpool could strengthen three areas of their squad this summer but will only make new additions if the right players become available, according to the Mirror . The Reds reportedly viewed last year’s transfer window as the key one as they looked to rebuild in midfield.

New manager Arne Slot is unlikely to oversee wholesale changes, then, with young Lille centre-back Leny Yoro believed to be a top target. But Real Madrid could sabotage any hopes of a deal for the 18-year-old.

Liverpool may also target a midfielder and a forward should the ideal option present itself, although much is likely to depend on departures. There has been speculation around the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah, but none are expected to leave the club this year.

VIDEO Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

This summer may continue to be a quiet one for Liverpool, then, whose major deal was bringing Slot to the club after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

There could yet be some moves involving fringe players and youngsters — the likes of James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho could make way — but do not expect a long list of high-profile signings at Anfield when the new season kicks off in August.

