Former Liverpool star predicts Mohamed Salah's transfer future in 'silly money' claim

Glen Johnson believes the moment has passed for Mo Salah to get a big-money move away from Liverpool

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes Liverpool are unlikely to get a repeat offer for Mohamed Salah of sufficient magnitude to draw him away from Anfield this summer.

The Egypt megastar was the subject of a reported nine-figure bid from the Saudi Pro League late on in last year’s summer transfer window, but with little to no time to find a suitable replacement – if indeed such a thing exists – Liverpool rejected that advance.

