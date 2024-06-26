Former Liverpool star predicts Mohamed Salah's transfer future in 'silly money' claim

Mohamed Salah has been a key player for Liverpool since arriving in 2017

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes Liverpool are unlikely to get a repeat offer for Mohamed Salah of sufficient magnitude to draw him away from Anfield this summer.

The Egypt megastar was the subject of a reported nine-figure bid from the Saudi Pro League late on in last year’s summer transfer window, but with little to no time to find a suitable replacement – if indeed such a thing exists – Liverpool rejected that advance.

32-year-old Salah has just one year left on his contract, however, so speculation about his future remains rife: his high profile may still make him an attractive prospect to a would-be-developing league with money to burn, but he is also likely to be on the downward arc of his career.

Glen Johnson doubts transfer interest in Mo Salah remains

However, the one-time Reds and England right-back says he would be surprised if an offer were actually forthcoming for Salah’s services this summer.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson said: “I think he will stay. I know there’s a lot of rumours currently about him moving away, but I think he will stay as long as they don’t get offered silly money for him.

“Ultimately, I don’t believe Liverpool will be offered silly money for him because of his age and that’s why I think it’s more likely that he will stay – and Liverpool fans will be over the moon with that."

Former England international Glen Johnson joined Liverpool from Portsmouth in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah arrived at Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and has gone on to score 211 goals in 349 appearances in all competitions, on top of claiming 89 assists.

That puts Salah fifth on Liverpool’s all-time goalscorers list behind Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

Like Johnson – who represented Liverpool from 2009-2015 – Salah had had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster but struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular, striking out to pastures new before earning his move to Anfield.

