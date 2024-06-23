Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target knocks back PSG but La Liga giant lurks: report

Manchester United and Liverpool half-and-half scarf ahead of a game between the two rivals at Old Trafford in April 2024.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are set for summers of transition.

On Merseyside, Arne Slot is the new man in charge of Liverpool and the Dutchman will be working with the club’s new sporting director Richard Hughes to move into the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

Manchester United stopped short of bringing in a new manager this summer, but not until Sir Jim Ratcliffe had dragged his feet and spoken to other bosses before opting to stick with Erik ten Hag, who will help oversee a rebuilding process.

Centre-back is a position both clubs have identified this summer, with the Red Devils releasing Raphael Varane at the end of his contract after a season which saw them ship in 59 Premier League goals.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will see Virgil van Dijk turn 33 next month and know that identifying a successor for the Dutchman will become more and more of an issue with every transfer window that ticks by.

This has seen both clubs linked with Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, who is rated as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe. The 18-year-old is rated at €60million by the French side and was this month named in Thierry Henry’s France U23s squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Lille's in-demand defender Leny Yoro is reportedly wanted by both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

His form this season has seen some of the continent’s biggest clubs monitor his progress, but a report in Marca offers positive news for Liverpool and Manchester United.

They claim that the player has held talks with Paris Saint-Germain, but has declined the club’s interest. Real Madrid are therefore set to be the next club to make a move, but are said to be unwilling to go above the €40million mark, further emboldening the Premier League duo in what could be one of the summer’s long-running transfer sagas.

