Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target knocks back PSG but La Liga giant lurks: report

By
published

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United could be set to go up against each other in the transfer market

Manchester United and Liverpool half-and-half scarf ahead of a game between the two rivals at Old Trafford in April 2024.
Manchester United and Liverpool half-and-half scarf ahead of a game between the two rivals at Old Trafford in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are set for summers of transition. 

On Merseyside, Arne Slot is the new man in charge of Liverpool and the Dutchman will be working with the club’s new sporting director Richard Hughes to move into the post-Jurgen Klopp era. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.