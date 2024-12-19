Liverpool to hold onto key player amid Real Madrid interest: report

Liverpool will still have one of their key players at the club come the start of the 2025/26 season, despite some interest from Real Madrid.

While the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still relatively unclear, with the trio out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, there's actually another member of Arne Slot's side who has been attracting attention from elsewhere.

Real Madrid still seem interested in prising Alexander-Arnold away from Anfield, but they might have to cool their pursuit of one Liverpool midfielder.

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch wants to stay

Gravenberch wants to stay at Liverpool (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Though reports emerged earlier in the month that Real Madrid wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch, the latest from Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg is that the Dutchman isn't even considering leaving Liverpool in the next year.

Having become a key player of Slot's side, Gravenberch is performing extremely well and wants to continue with that trajectory for both club and country. A proposed swap deal for Aurelien Tchouameni has also been rubbished in the report, with Plettenberg highlighting there's no intention from Liverpool to pursue that deal.

The Dutchman has earned rave reviews this season (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Signed from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 for £34.2m, Gravenberch had to bide his time somewhat last term at Liverpool. Though he impressed on occasion and made 38 appearances in all competitions, he failed to establish himself as a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp's side.

The arrival of Slot at Anfield has transformed his fortunes, however, with his manager utilising him in a deep-lying midfield position to great effect. Indeed, the 22-year-old has been one of the standout Liverpool players this season, with his form limiting any conversation about the Reds' failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

Valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, it would've likely taken close to double that price for Liverpool to even consider letting Gravenberch leave. His contract still has over three years left to run, while his age suggests he has the potential to keep getting better and better.

In FourFourTwo's view, it's smart from Gravenberch to not move to Real Madrid - they already have Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga vying for a spot at the base of their midfield, with both players exceptional in their own right.

Staying at Liverpool, where he's become a hugely influential player with the opportunity to win trophies, is the right call.