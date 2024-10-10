Liverpool to tie key player down to long-term contract - with more talks ongoing: report

Liverpool are set to tie a key player down to a long-term deal, as the Reds look to address the contract situation of first team players at the club.

At the moment, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season, with the trio free to speak to sides outside of England in January over a proposed summer move.

But while contract talks are ongoing over those three players, another key player in Arne Slot's first team will put pen to paper on a new deal before them.

Liverpool close to agreeing terms with Ibrahima Konate

Konate celebrates against Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are closing in on signing Ibrahima Konate to a new long-term contract, with his initial deal set to expire in June 2026. The Frenchman admitted that he was extremely happy to stay at Anfield, with the Reds impressed with his form this season.

Konate has started eight of Liverpool's nine games in the Premier League and Champions League this season under Arne Slot, helping the side keep six clean sheets in the process. Konate has even managed two goals and an assist in those appearances, too, highlighting his importance to the team.

Having joined Liverpool in 2021 from RB Leipzig for £36m, Konate has slowly developed into a key player for the side. He initially shared playing responsibilities with Joel Matip, but since the German's departure in the summer Konate's responsiblities have stepped up.

Salah's contract is also running out (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old is expected to continue partnering Van Dijk at Anfield next season, though that depends on negotiations with the Dutchman. TeamTalk claims that sporting director Richard Hughes is now looking to focus his attention on the current situation of Van Dijk, which would help secure the centre-back area for the club next term.

Alexander-Arnold and Salah are then expected to follow, though The Athletic highlights that discussions are ongoing with the representatives of all three players. Indeed, there's even the possibility they'll all remain at Liverpool beyond the end of the season.

In FourFourTwo's view, it's certainly a positive that Liverpool have tied Konate down to a new contract, but the main focus inevitably has to be placed on the aforementioned trio. If any of the three leave for free in the summer, then replacing them will prove a tough ask.

Liverpool also signed Jarrel Quansah to a new contract earlier in the week.