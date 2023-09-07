Liverpool given green light to sign South American midfield gem in January: report

Liverpool have been told one of their summer transfer targets is available to sign in January, despite missing out on him at the end of August.

Jurgen Klopp performed a major overhaul of his midfield in the summer, letting five players leave the club as he added four new faces to his squad in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataro Endo - though the latter duo were only signed after both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia snubbed the Reds in favour of moves to Chelsea.

Other options were considered towards the conclusion of the transfer window, and one target has seemingly become available for a move in January.

At the end of August multiple reports suggested that Liverpool had agreed personal terms with Andre Trindade from Fluminense, though the Brazilian side rejected an informal approach, stating he wasn't for sale.

Fluminense rejected any approach for their 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder due to their progress in the Copa Libertadores. With Andre in their team, Fluminense have reached the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face Internacional at the end of September and start of October.

Despite rejecting Liverpool's approach, Fluminense have now told the Premier League giants that they are open to offers for Andre in January.

Speaking on ESPN, via O Globo, Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt highlighted his willingness to listen to offers for Andre in the next window.

“Liverpool’s executive director [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly. And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now’.

“[I told him]: ‘If you want to buy him now to take him in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December, we’ll talk in December’.”

With his contract running until December 2026, Liverpool will have to match Andre's release clause of £34m if they have a chance of bringing the Brazilian to Anfield. That price is considerably steeper than Transfermarkt's valuation of £13m, but as a defensive midfielder he could develop into a player perfectly suited to Klopp's system.

