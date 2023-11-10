Liverpool to make stunning move for versatile wonderkid: report

Liverpool are looking to add some more youth to their side as they prepare to make a move for a promising wonderkid.

In the summer, Liverpool signed a trio of young midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch. Jurgen Klopp isn't content with stopping there, though, as he continues his overhaul of the squad.

With Jarell Quansah, Connor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak the only first team members under the age of 21, Liverpool want some more malleable talent ready to develop with the club.

Liverpool signed 22-year-old Szoboszlai in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Liverpool are reportedly targeting a bid for Leeds United's Archie Gray, according to the Daily Mail.

A versatile player, Gray has featured in all but one of Leeds' Championship fixtures this season, starring in both central midfield and at right-back on occasions. He has started 12 games so far for Daniel Farke's side, in what has been a huge show of faith for the promotion-chasing side.

At just 17-years-old, Gray is a promising young player who came through Leeds' academy. After featuring on the bench across a number of games in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons for Leeds in the Premier League, he eventually made his debut on the opening day of this term against Cardiff City.

Gray is being linked with a move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will have to dig deep into their pockets to convince Leeds to sell Gray, however, with the Daily Mail reporting that he is valued at at least £40m, with offers of £50m likely to be accepted.

While his talent is obvious, Liverpool have only ever spent £50m or more on five players, all of whom were established stars in their own right. While Gray's potential is obvious, he is yet complete a full season of senior football in his fledgling career.

What's more, his contract with Leeds runs out in June 2025. While he is expected to sign a new deal in the coming months, Liverpool could test Gray's resolve by waiting and promising him a more lucrative contract upon the expiry of his current one at Elland Road.

Transfermarkt values Gray at £5.2m.

