Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona increasingly confident of Georginio Wijnaldum deal

Barcelona are growing increasingly confident of signing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, according to reports.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou in recent months.

Wijnaldum is out of contract at Anfield in June and has yet to agree an extension with the Premier League champions.

Barcelona are at the front of the queue to sign him, with manager Ronald Koeman keen to be reunited with a player he worked with during his time in charge of the Dutch national team.

And according to Mundo Deportivo , Barcelona sense that Wijnaldum is edging closer to a move to Catalonia.

The La Liga giants are preparing for presidential elections on January 24, when club members will vote on who should succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barcelona will only be able to finalise their transfer plans once there is a new man in the hot seat.

However, the Spanish outlet reports that Koeman is confident that Barcelona will wrap up deals for Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, all of whom are out of contract in the summer.

The Barca boss may push for at least one member of the trio to arrive in the January transfer window, which would require the Blaugrana to agree a fee with the players’ current employers.

Liverpool will almost certainly resist any attempts from Barcelona to prise Wijnaldum away in the middle of the season.

Despite speculation over his future, the Dutch midfielder remains a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Wijnaldum has made 15 Premier League starts so far this season and is expected to feature in the engine room when Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side go into that game as the new league leaders following their 1-0 victory over Burnley on Tuesday.

