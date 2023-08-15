Liverpool chase shock signing, after losing TWO midfield targets: report

Liverpool are preparing a curious move in the wake of losing out on two huge midfield targets.

The Reds were beaten to the punch of Moises Caicedo by Chelsea, who took a swipe at their rivals with the line, "It's only ever been Chelsea" in the Ecuadorian's announcement video. Caicedo was heavily linked with Liverpool, but has since told the Blues' official site that he grew up idolising Claude Makelele among others.

To compound the disappointment, it now looks as if the next target on the list, Romeo Lavia has rejected Liverpool in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge, too. But the Merseysiders are set to pivot and make a different kind of move, according to one report.

Chelsea new boy Moises Caicedo poses alongside his mother at Chelsea training ground in Cobham (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp has not abandoned plans to bring in another defender, with Portuguese star Goncalo Inacio high on the radar.

The Sporting star has a release clause of £39m and can play as a left-sided centre-back. Liverpool have a lack of reliable options in central defence as well as in midfield, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the first-choice pairing.

VIDEO: The Secret Tricks Team Are Using To Win Penalty Shootouts This Season

Inacio could be used as a left-back in the future too, though. The 21-year-old could be used in the three that build up from the back in Klopp's on-ball system, offering a little more defensive solidity than Andy Robertson, whose natural inclination is to bomb on.

If the Reds had £110m to spend on Caicedo, activating Inacio's release clause could still leave them with around £70m to spend on one or two other midfielders. Ibrahim Sangare, available for £30m on a release clause, could be an option.

Goncalo Inacio of Sporting is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Liverpool take on Bournemouth in their next match at 3pm this Saturday.

Inacio is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

