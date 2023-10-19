Liverpool chasing TWO €100m players next summer in huge statement in intent: report

Liverpool are looking at two players worth €100 million, in a bid to sharpen their cutting edge next season.

The Reds have enjoyed a strong start to the season but the future of Mohamed Salah is still casting a shadow over Anfield. The Mirror says that the Egyptian King is "almost certainly" departing next summer, following a long transfer saga in the last transfer window in which Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad made world-record offers.

With Salah now in his 30s, it is expected that he will be sold while big bids are on the table from the Middle East – just as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino left when they reached a similar age.

Mohamed Salah is expected to Liverpool next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool could well go big on a replacement, however – with Leroy Sane and Victor Osimhen both linked.

Sane has been touted for a move recently, with German outlet BILD claiming that Bundesliga behemoths Bayern Munich ready to entertain offers of £80 million or more. Now, The Sun says that reigning Capocannoniere holder Osimhen is also on the radar.

Napoli have previously valued their Nigerian focal point at upwards of £120m – but according to the report, the 24-year-old could be available for just short of £100m following the social media fallout between Osimhen and I Partenopei.

Incredibly, there is a possibility that the two forwards could both be signed. With the Saudi Pro League making offers of £200m for Salah in the summer, Liverpool may have the capital to pursue two £100m signings to bolster their attack.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be on the radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from Salah, Klopp counts Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota among his elite forward options.

Osimhen is valued at €120m by Transfermarkt.

