Liverpool given green light to complete astonishing move for long-term target: report

Could Liverpool be about to pull off an extraordinary move to replace one of their outgoing stars?

The Reds' squad exodus has been well-documented with four talismanic players all winding down their contracts. Trent Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely to depart, with Real Madrid said to be in talks.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk will also see his contract wind up in 2025, while Alisson's future is in doubt, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive next summer after a year remaining with Valencia.

Liverpool could replace Mohamed Salah… with the man they snubbed to sign Salah

Mohamed Salah is one of three major figures out of contract on the red side of Merseyside next June (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah – who's 25/1 to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or – completes the superstar lineup yet to commit their future at Anfield. Salah has been linked with PSG, intriguingly, while Saudi Pro League rumours refuse to die down either.

The Egyptian King wound up on Merseyside in 2017 for just £35 million – and has gone on to score over 160 goals from the wing. Incredible, really, considering that then-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was overruled by sporting director Michael Edwards in his choice to sign.

Michael Edwards (left) overruled Klopp (centre) to sign Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Brandt almost joined Liverpool in 2017 – telling the Athletic last year, “I had that chance to take that next step to join Liverpool, but the time wasn’t right for me” – eventually signing for Borussia Dortmund instead.

Now, German outlet BILD has reported that Brandt's time in Westphalia could be at an end, with the Black and Yellow currently in crisis under former star Nuri Sahin's management.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dortmund sit seventh in the Bundesliga, with Sahin having won just half of his eight fixtures so far. The club missed out on the top four last season and were given the reprieve of a Champions League spot thanks to Germany qualifying for an extra spot via the Bundesliga's UEFA coefficient – and Brandt is one of a number of players in the firing line for the poor form.

With the German international touted for a move, Liverpool have been sporadically linked since. Michael Edwards is back at the club overseeing recruitment – and it would be a remarkable turn of events, were he to sign Brandt as the man to replace Salah.

VIDEO The Brilliant Way Arne Slot Changed Liverpool Against Arsenal

FourFourTwo could see it for a number of reasons. Brandt is now 28, versatile enough to play across midfield or wide, and would surely be a fit for the slower-tempo Arne Slot – while having the same off-ball work ethic to thrive. He would be cheaper than many options of equivalent experience and ability, too, given that he'll be a free agent in 2026.

It does seem a little too good to be true, however – and there's obviously no Klopp at Anfield anymore, with the German said to be the driving force behind a move the first time around.

Julian Brandt is one of several stars under threat at Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, Klopp's current gig at the Red Bull groupmight be a more likely fit.

When RB Leipzig are aren't hoovering up Football Manager wonderkids from around the world, they've been known to make opportunistic signings from Bundesliga rivals, such as current stars Xaver Schlager and Kevin Kampl – so perhaps' Klopp's admiration of Brandt may see him sign for the ex-Reds boss after all.

Brandt is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, with his contract ending in 2026. Liverpool take on Brighton this week in League Cup action, as the Round of 16 continues.