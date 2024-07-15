Liverpool ready to land England's best player of Euro 2024: report

By
published

Marc Guehi shone for England even at times when there was little else in the way of positives, supposedly redoubling Liverpool's existing interest

England Euro 2024 squad Players of England pose for a team photograph prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at Football Stadium Dortmund on July 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Marc Guehi (top row, middle) was excellent for England at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield this summer following the centre-back's strong performances at Euro 2024.

The Crystal Palace centre-back started every game for England bar the quarter-final against Switzerland, for which he was suspended after picking up two yellow cards in separate games earlier in the tournament.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.