Liverpool ready to land England's best player of Euro 2024: report

Liverpool are keen on bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield this summer following the centre-back's strong performances at Euro 2024.

The Crystal Palace centre-back started every game for England bar the quarter-final against Switzerland, for which he was suspended after picking up two yellow cards in separate games earlier in the tournament.

Guehi drew praise for his assured performances at the back, and it seemed almost inevitable he would be one of a convocation of Eagles who attracted transfer speculation upon his return from Germany.

Liverpool 'know what it takes' to get Marc Guehi deal done (i.e. money)

Palace finished last season superbly under new gaffer Oliver Glasner, but their renewed form has led to interest in their top stars and they and have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich for a fee reported to be around £60m.

Guehi has been a key part of that revival, wearing the captain's armband on numerous occasions despite his tender age: he turned 24 the day before England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

And now reports suggest that Liverpool are preparing to test Palace's resolve with a transfer bid. The Reds have been named as potential suitors for Geuhi's signature before, alongside Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea - who sold Guehi to Palace three years ago.

Marc Guehi has been a key player for Crystal Palace since joining from Chelsea (Image credit: John Walton)

TEAMtalk now write that Liverpool have held preliminary discussions with Palace about what it would take to prise Guehi away, and that Liverpool 'know what they need to do' to sign the defender. Yeah, offer a load of money, we imagine.

They add that Palace have set a price tag of 'at least £65m', which is journalist for '£65m, maybe including some extra add-ons', and that Liverpool would see it as good business even at that price.

Liverpool found themselves short on centre-backs amid an injury crisis last season and have since bid farewell to Joel Matip, who was released at the end of the campaign.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk meanwhile has just one year left on his current deal and has admitted he does not know what the future might hold for him; however, at 33 years old, Liverpool will be aware the Dutchman is unlikely to be a longer-term option.

Guehi has just two years left on his contract, with conventional wisdom making this the optimal time for Palace to sell if they want to maximise their valuation.

Reports earlier this year suggested that Chelsea may hold the best cards if they want Guehi back, however, as they are believed to hold a clause that would force Palace to accept a matching bid from them if they accept an offer from anybody else.

