Liverpool transfer news: Napoli drop asking price for Reds target Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their long-running interest in Kalidou Koulibaly.

Reports suggest Napoli are willing to listen to offers for the central defender at the end of the season.

The Serie A side are also set to drop their asking price to around £38.7m, according to Italian outlet Il Mattino .

Like many other clubs around the continental, Napoli have encountered financial problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Liverpool could take advantage of their struggles by signing Koulibaly for less than his market value.

The Reds hope to have Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk fully fit again for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Gomez and Van Dijk have missed virtually the entirety of the current campaign, while Matip has also encountered injury problems.

Jurgen Klopp added Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak to his squad in the January window, but Liverpool may feel they cannot turn down the chance to sign Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for several seasons.

Koulibaly is settled in Naples and remains a hugely popular figure among the club’s fan base.

However, the defender only has two years remaining on his deal and Napoli may wish to cash in on him unless he puts pen to paper on a contract extension.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side seeking a new centre-back ahead of next term.

However, it is Bayern Munich who are said to be leading the race for the 29-year-old as the summer window approaches.

The German giants have already beaten several Premier League clubs to the signature of Dayot Upamecano, who will move to the Allianz Arena from RB Leipzig in July.

And they also hope to complete a deal for Koulibaly before the start of next season.

