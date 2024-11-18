Liverpool open talks for bargain wonderkid, in astonishing deal: report

Liverpool have outsmarted the market on more than one occasion - could they do so again?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Liverpool have begun work on a wonderkid signing who could represent superb value for money.

The Reds are having a fantastic season and are now favourites among many for the Premier League title, finishing themselves top during the November international break. Arne Slot has lost just once in all competitions, with the feel-good factor back at Anfield, following last season's disappointing end to the Jurgen Klopp era.

Slot's high-flying Liverpool take on Southampton this weekend when Premier League action returns – but work is already ongoing to improve the squad at Anfield in the long-term.

Liverpool eyeing sensational deal for wonderkid

Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on September 25, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool only brought in two new players over the summer: goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili – who remained at Valencia on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season – and Federico Chiesa.

The Chiesa deal was particularly intriguing. According to the Guardian, the fee for the Italy star stood at just £10 million, with £2.5m of add-ons, in what could prove to be a bargain if the winger gets up to speed on Merseyside and recreates his glittering best in Serie A.

Jurgen Klopp Signs A Contract Extension and chats with Sporting Director Michael Edwards and Mike Gordon FSG President and Liverpool F.C owner at Melwood Training Ground on December 13, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

With Liverpool recruitment guru Michael Edwards having masterminded excellent value-for-money moves over the years – with Chiesa being the latest – a transfer for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki could be his next sensational deal.

Renowned French publication L'Equipe have relayed that the Reds have made contact over a move for the 21-year-old, who may be available in January.

Seven-time Ligue 1 champions Olympique Lyonnais have been slapped with a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 and transfer ban, amid financial mismanagement, essentially putting question marks over the entire squad. Former Premier League stars Said Benrahma, Alexandre Lacazette and Nemanja Matic all face uncertain futures.

Cherki made his Lyon debut aged just 16, later becoming the youngest-ever player to score for Les Gones, and was previously listed as one of FourFourTwo's most exciting teenagers to watch in the world. That he may be available for transfer is a huge boost for European giants.

Lyon's potential slide into the second tier opens the opportunity for cut-price deals for many stars, with Cherki the jewel in the club's crown. Similarly to Chiesa, the young Frenchman is versatile, two-footed and would be a superb option in any number of positions behind the striker, with Arne Slot moving away from the false nine that Klopp deployed to use a more traditional No.9 leading his side.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Cherki will be in big demand this winter – and it's possible that whoever ends up signing him could do Lyon a favour.

Rayan Cherki of Lyon walks on the field during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Olympique Lyonnais and Besiktas JK at OL Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Decines-Charpieu, France.

Any bargain signing for the wonderkid could see Lyon retain him on loan for the rest of the season to complete the campaign, before returning over the summer. Liverpool have already brokered such a deal for Mamardashvili and could repeat the trick once again.

Transfermarkt values Cherki at €20 million.

