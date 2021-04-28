Liverpool transfer news: Pre-tax loss of £46m does not affect Ibrahima Konate signing

Liverpool’s announcement of £46m pre-tax losses will not affect their pursuit of Ibrahima Konate, according to reports.

The Reds published their accounts for the year up to 31 May 2020 on Tuesday.

Their overall revenue stood at £490m, which represents a drop of £43m compared to the previous year.

Commercial revenue rose by £29m, but Liverpool suffered a £13m drop in matchday revenue and a £59m fall in media revenue.

Supporters have aired concerns that the losses could affect Liverpool’s ability to spend in the transfer market this summer.

Konate is said to be among their leading targets, and recent reports suggested the reigning Premier League champions have won the race to sign him.

And according to the Daily Mail , that deal is still expected to go through despite the loss of revenue.

The RB Leipzig central defender has a £40m release clause in his contract at the Red Bull Arena.

His defensive partner, Dayot Upamecano, has already agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the campaign.

And Konate is also set to bid farewell to Leipzig, the club he joined from Sochaux in 2019.

Liverpool are at the front of the queue to land the Frenchman, with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) keen to invest in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Reds look set to miss out on the Champions League next term, having fallen four points adrift of the top four with just five games remaining.

There is a realisation at the club that Liverpool will need to spend this summer if they are to compete for the title in 2021/22.

They will look to raise funds by selling fringe members of the squad, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi among those likely to depart.

Liverpool, who can ill-afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the campaign, return to action against Manchester United on Sunday.

