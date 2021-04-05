Liverpool transfer news: Reds have Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele in their sights

Liverpool and Manchester United are both considering bids for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, whose contract expires next summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League duo will face competition from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for the explosive French international.

Dembele is in perhaps the best form of his Barca career at the moment, enjoying a consistent run of games and showing the sort of electrifying qualities that convinced the club to spend €105 million on him four years ago.

While Barcelona are hoping to persuade Dembele to sign a new contract and extend his stay at the Nou Camp, they recognise that he has plenty of options elsewhere.

Man United tried to sign him on loan last year and remain keen admirers of his ability despite that deal falling through.

Liverpool could be another option for Dembele, who has suffered with injuries but remains one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

Jurgen Klopp has relied heavily on a forward line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino over the past four years and recognises that change is needed.

Diogo Jota, who scored twice against Arsenal on Saturday, provides a different option to his established front three and Dembele would do likewise.

Dembele started his career at Rennes, earning a move to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund at the end of a devastating first season during which he scored 12 goals in 29 appearances.

He spent only a year in Germany, helping Thomas Tuchel’s side to win the DFB-Pokal with a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final, before joining Barcelona.

Dembele opened the scoring for Dortmund and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the winner after Ante Rebic had equalised.

Injuries and a loss of confidence have limited Dembele’s impact since moving to Spain but Ronald Koeman has helped to get the best out of him recently.