Liverpool transfer news: Reds prepare £15million bid for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir

Liverpool have identified Trabzonspor’s Ugurcan Cakir as the ideal back-up goalkeeper to Alisson and are preparing a £15million bid for him.

According to Sabah, Liverpool will face competition for the Turkish number one’s signature from Sevilla and RB Leipzig, who have both been monitoring his progress.

Liverpool sent scouts to watch Cakir in action for his national team as they secured a shock 3-0 victory over Norway in their second World Cup qualifier.

Cakir successfully kept Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and the rest at bay as Turkey continued their perfect start on Saturday.

They opened their campaign with a 4-2 win over the Netherlands, exacerbating Frank de Boer’s difficult introduction to life in international management.

Cakir will win his seventh cap if he starts, as expected, in tomorrow’s game against Latvia at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

He made his debut for Turkey in May 2019 and has impressed for club and country in recent times, leading to interest from abroad.

The 24-year-old missed just one league game through suspension last season as Trabzonspor finished second behind Istanbul Basaksehir.

He also kept a clean sheet against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup final, giving Trabzon their first success in the competition for 10 years.

Liverpool are interested in signing Cakir as a replacement for Adrian, who has been unconvincing when called upon in Alisson’s absence.

The former West Ham United goalkeeper was considered an experienced and reliable back-up but has looked vulnerable in his 24 appearances so far.

Adrian made costly mistakes in last season’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid and shipped seven goals in a torrid defeat to Aston Villa.

Academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher has been named on the bench ahead of him several times this season, as well as starting two Premier League games.