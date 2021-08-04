Liverpool transfer news: Reds weighing up an offer for Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool are one of several clubs taking a keen interest in Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma, with Scott Parker admitting that the winger could be sold.

According to Marca, Villarreal have already had a bid rejected for the Netherlands international, who was one of the Championship’s best players last season.

Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his side ahead of their long-awaited return to the Champions League, which was secured with victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The Yellow Submarines see Danjuma as a viable target who would strengthen their attacking options with his pace, skill and unpredictability.

Danjuma was in excellent form for Bournemouth last season, scoring 17 goals and claiming seven assists as they reached the play-offs.

But defeat to Brentford ended their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League, prompting speculation that some of the club’s most valuable assets would have to be sold.

Villarreal’s opening bid of £13million for Danjuma was rejected, with Bournemouth believed to be holding out for a fee in excess of £20million.

Liverpool certainly wouldn’t struggle to meet the Cherries’ asking price, but they have plenty of options to consider.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to take some of the goalscoring burden off Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who will both miss part of the season to compete in the African Cup of Nations.

Last week, Parker admitted that he wasn’t sure if Danjuma would stay at Bournemouth amid all the rumours about his future.

“Obviously we are in a transfer window at this moment in time. The club have rejected a bid for Arnie,” he said.

“But, like everything, I sit here and you have a good quality player in your side. It goes for every player doesn’t it, in the team?

“The transfer window is open. We will have to see. Once it’s said and done, we will see what happens.”