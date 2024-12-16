Liverpool report: Brighton star in talks over huge summer move

Liverpool have begun talks with a Brighton superstar over a mega-money summer move.

The Reds are flying in four competitions, sitting top of the Premier League, six points clear of second, and having won every single game in the Champions League. It's been a dream start for new manager Arne Slot, who only added Federico Chiesa over the summer.

But with big changes potentially on the horizon at Liverpool – plenty of players have uncertain futures – it looks as if the wheels have started on a potentially huge summer buy

Liverpool have opened talks to sign the next Roberto Firmino

Firmino is a cult hero at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Liverpool look to the future, they could be about to sign a successor to Roberto Firmino – ranked at no.78 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time.

Plenty of Brazilians have played for Liverpool over the years, from Lucas Leiva to Alisson, but Firmino holds a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans for his elegance and ability to score in the big moments.

Arne Slot's side may see big changes (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Brighton's Brazilian forward Joao Pedro could well be that man to assume the mantle, according to Trivela in Brazil, with Liverpool in talks to sign the Brighton man.

Fellow Brazilian outlet, UOL, has claimed that the 23-year-old is Liverpool's priority target for next summer, with Slot seemingly unconvinced with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota's continued injury issues.

Pedro is “100 per cent prepared” to make the step to a bigger club next summer, with Manchester United apparently also engaged in talks. In FourFourTwo's view, however, Liverpool have the edge in this race.

Not does the Merseysiders' form this season mean that they're a more attractive destination for Pedro, Liverpool's existing relationship with Brighton is a plus, having negotiated an excellent deal for Alexis Mac Allister previously.

Joao Pedro has been lined up for a move (Image credit: Getty Images)

Price will be the only obstacle. The Seagulls signed Pedro for a club-record €30 million, as per the BBC, meaning that any move away from Sussex could be for as much as double.

Pedro is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Southampton this week in League Cup action, as the quarter-finals begin.