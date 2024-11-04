Liverpool report: Federico Chiesa set for talks ahead of potential January exit

Liverpool star Federico Chiesa is set for a swift exit from the club – after making just one Premier League appearance.

The Italian signed for the Reds late on in the summer and was hailed as a fantastic deal by Italian media, who felt that Juventus had made a mistake in letting the star go.

FourFourTwo's Italian football expert Alasdair Mackenzie echoed these sentiments, claiming that a move to Liverpool, “could be just the reset that Chiesa needs at this time in his career.” Sadly, it hasn't worked out as such so far.

Federico Chiesa set for Liverpool talks

Arne Slot has several options in attack (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Chiesa has so far managed just 18 minutes against Bournemouth in the Premier League, 59 against West Ham United in the League Cup and a single minute off the bench against Milan in the Champions League.

Despite such little game-time, the 27-year-old has managed an assist – against West Ham – but after an injury-ravaged few seasons at Juventus, the winger has failed so far to catch up to speed with Arne Slot's football, and hasn't been included in the last four matchday squads in the league.

Chiesa was the only new addition at Anfield over the summer (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo has stated that it is “almost impossible for Chiesa to climb the pecking order right now", with Sport Witness relaying that talks are set to commence over an exit in January.

Como and Milan are said to both be interested in the star, who signed a contract until 2028 with Liverpool over the summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Longo has called the chance of him starting ahead of the likes of Mohamed Salah – who is currently 25/1 to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or – “mission almost impossible”. Chiesa has been one of several Liverpool stars on the treatment table of late, too.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, a loan in January could well be an option – but right now, we think Chiesa will remain on Merseyside.

VIDEO The Brilliant Way Arne Slot Changed Liverpool Against Arsenal

It doesn't make sense for the Italian to leave Anfield when he's still getting up to speed with Slot's style of play. There's no rush for him to be integrated into the first XI just yet and given that he's essentially a sixth-choice attacker right now, there's no pressure for him to contribute until he's fit, ready and the fixtures are beginning to pile up for Liverpool after Christmas.

Chiesa is worth around €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Bayer Leverkusen this week when Champions League action returns.