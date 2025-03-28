Liverpool report: Huge Mohamed Salah contract breakthrough touted

By published

Talks for Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah have intensified, depite Trent Alexander-Arnold's recent exit rumours

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, wearing a white, black and red tracksuit top, looks on ahead of the Premier League match against Southampton at Anfield on 8 March, 2025
Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Alamy)

The contract status of three senior players has given Liverpool plenty to think about away from their cruise towards the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have now had confirmation that they’ll lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the summer, the first of the trio to come to a definitive conclusion.

Mo Salah could be next. With Virgil van Dijk also out of contract at the end of the season, Salah has moved a step closer to finalising his plans according to reports in Egypt.

Is Mohamed Salah in line for a new Liverpool contract?

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has been in top form (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“According to Egyptian news outlet Masrawy, Liverpool have ‘entered into serious negotiations’ over a contract renewal for the star forward,” reports Caught Offside.

The Masrawy report suggests that Alexander-Arnold leaving for Madrid has given Liverpool the financial freedom to make their best offer yet to Salah and that talks are at an advanced stage.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure could strengthen Liverpool's resolve in Salah negotiations (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah, who is the 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, will turn 33 in June but has been at his very best for long periods of this season.

His 27 league goals make him the leading scorer not only in the Premier League but in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

He leads the same rankings for assists too, another demonstration of his importance to Arne Slot and Liverpool as they target their second league title of the Premier League era.

Liverpool are 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table and have a vastly better goal difference. With nine games to play, the Reds should soon bring the Premier League trophy back to Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring a late winner in extra time for Liverpool against Chelsea in the 2024 League Cup final.

Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool future hangs in the balance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Exits from the FA Cup and Champions League were followed by defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final, leaving Liverpool with a sole focus on the league title and Salah has been vital on that front.

Van Dijk’s Anfield future is more doubtful. The Dutchman has become one of the world’s leading central defenders since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2018 but reports this week indicate that the captain will follow Alexander-Arnold out of the club.

Paris Saint-Germain are apparently interested in the 33-year-old and the Champions League hopefuls could pick him up on a Bosman in the summer.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Mo Salah will soon win his second Premier League title with Liverpool (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

If Van Dijk does leave, securing Salah’s signature will be even more important for Liverpool.

Losing Alexander-Arnold is the result of a highly talented player winning the lot with his boyhood club and wanting to test his mettle at the biggest club in the world but it’s imperative that Liverpool don’t have to say goodbye to all three.

While a significant retooling is expected at Anfield this summer, covering three unwelcome departures of key players would be a starting point Slot would like to avoid.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

More about stories
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season

Liverpool finally get green light for Darwin Nunez replacement: report
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men&#039;s Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur looking to tempt manager from Premier League rivals: report
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season

Liverpool finally get green light for Darwin Nunez replacement: report
See more latest
Most Popular
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season
Liverpool finally get green light for Darwin Nunez replacement: report
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Daniel Levy, chairman of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and Tottenham Hotspur Men&#039;s Manager, Ange Postecoglou, spectate the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Tottenham Hotspur looking to tempt manager from Premier League rivals: report
Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season
Liverpool player set for immediate exit, in 'unusual' deal: report
Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho have emerged as two of Manchester United&#039;s brightest stars
Manchester United report: Fresh details given as 11 players tipped for summer exit including Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.
'I won the World Cup and I said to myself, I've done it all, I need to keep feeling emotions': Raphael Varane opens up on why he had to leave 'indescribable' Real Madrid for Manchester United
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Phil Foden of England reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier between England and Albania at Wembley Stadium on March 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
'When I see Phil Foden play, he just seems like a shy lad - that holds him back a little bit. He has been tried in every position, but he just hasn’t performed': Ex-England star makes bold claim about Manchester City man
Arsenal&#039;s William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes embrace each other in celebration at full-time of the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on 25 January, 2025
Arsenal face losing Gabriel AND William Saliba, as new fears arise: report
Kevin De Bruyne of Man City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Kevin De Bruyne touted for shock move to South American giants: report
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta could both do with improving their respective attacks this summer
Arsenal to make bold move for Liverpool star with uncertain Anfield future: report
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MAY 18: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma, celebrates after the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AS Roma at BayArena on May 18, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Jose Mourinho planning Premier League raid for superstar: report