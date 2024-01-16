Liverpool report: 'The new Wiliam Saliba' poised for record move

By Mark White
published

Liverpool are interested in a defender compared to Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, who could break records when he moves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield on January 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool could be about to pay a French record for a young defender compared to William Saliba.

Saliba himself has drawn parallels with Reds captain Virgil van Dijk for his commanding presence, but with the Dutchman now in his 30s, Liverpool are set to be sorting a contingency plan for the future. Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah have stepped up but a long-term replacement may still be needed.

Klopp's side have been linked with several left-sided centre-backs over the past year but have been given an indication that one of the finest targets their tracking will be an expensive buy.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest at Anfield on October 29, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s now – and an heir is being eyed (Image credit: Getty Images)

French outlet Téléfoot via GFFN have reported that 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro is wanted by the Merseysiders – but that he would become the most expensive defender in Ligue 1 history when he leaves Lille

Named as one of FourFourTwo's 50 most exciting teenagers to watch this season, Yoro has emerged as one of the best young players in the world over the last few months. With Liverpool having plenty of cover at centre-back, he may be eased into the first-team over time.

GFFN notes that the Reds are also interested in Yoro’s team-mate, Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Nice-Matin. The former Barcelona star would also be an expensive purchase, however. 

Lille's French defender #15 Leny Yoro celebrates with an opening goal during the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais FC and Lille LOSC at The Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes, western France on September 16, 2023.

Leny Yoro is wanted by Europe's elite (Image credit: SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Yoro, too, while Manchester United were linked earlier this month, as TEAMtalk claimed that "talks opened" over bringing the teen to Old Trafford.

Yoro is valued at €25m, according to Transfermarkt

