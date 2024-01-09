Manchester United in talks with 'the next William Saliba' over £60m move, in huge statement of intent: report

Manchester United are looking to bring in France's next superstar centre-back this month, as Erik ten Hag rebuilds his tired squad.

The Red Devils have been decimated by injury this season, with the backline feeling the effects more than most. Lisandro Martinez has been absent practically all season, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have suffered with setbacks and Harry Maguire has been left to partner Jonny Evans this season.

With even Maguire missing now, however, United are entering the transfer market and could be seriously looking at defensive cover.

Manchester United have had defensive injuries this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Citing reports in France from Le10Sport, TEAMtalk says that "talks have opened" over bringing Lille defender Leny Yoro to Old Trafford.

The teenager has been likened to Arsenal star William Saliba for his commanding presence in Les Dogues' backline and new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to want to use his Ligue 1 connections to get a deal done for around £60m.

There are conflicting reports from Le10Sport, however. One claim from the outlet says that a January window without any signings is possible, with INEOS wanting to refrain from serious investment this month.

Leny Yoro is being linked with Europe's biggest sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

The centre-back was named among FFT's 50 most exciting teenagers to watch this season and has drawn attention from Liverpool, too.

Yoro is valued at €25m, according to Transfermarkt.

