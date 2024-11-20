Liverpool signing Bundesliga superstar is 'no secret', with agreement looking to follow: report

It is “no secret” that Liverpool are on the cusp of signing a superstar talent from the Bundesliga, as Arne Slot's next signing.

The Dutchman had a frugal first summer in charge at Anfield after replacing the legendary Jurgen Klopp. Federico Chiesa was the only addition to the squad, with Giorgi Mamardashvili signing, yet remaining at Valencia for another year.

With the futures of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all under scrutiny, it might not be long before Slot makes serious improvements to his team – and one new addition looks just around the corner

Liverpool target set to agree move, which seems to be an open secret

Salah's future is still unclear (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a wealth of forwards that features Salah, the in-form Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and new buy Chiesa, Liverpool are being linked with further reinforcements in attack.

Salah is said to be linked with the likes of PSG and the Saudi Pro League, while Nunez was rumoured to be close to an exit last summer.

Nunez may yet quit Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuesday’s edition of German newspaper Bild reinforces claims that Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush will depart Eintracht Frankfurt for Liverpool, to replace compatriot Salah.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Egyptian international would “immediately agree to join” the Reds – and now Swiss journalist and pundit Marcel Reif has chimed in to agree.

“It’s no secret that he will probably move to Liverpool next summer,” Reif claimed on Bild’s ‘Reif ist live’ podcast. “I would put a few euros on it. As the successor to his great idol Mo Salah. Things couldn’t get any better for him.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Marmoush would be an on-brand signing for the club and a suitable replacement for Salah – but one should not rule out the likelihood of the two Egyptians playing together.

Omar Marmoush has been in form in the Bundesliga this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marmoush signing for Liverpool could well be used as a sweetener to keep Salah at the club. With plenty of flux around the Reds' other forward options, the two could well spearhead Slot's frontline together.

The 25-year-old is valued at €22m by Transfermarkt, with his contract expiring in 2027. Liverpool take on Southampton next weekend when Premier League action returns.