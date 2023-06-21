Liverpool to pay €25m for Dutch wonderkid midfielder: report

Liverpool could be about to pay €25 million for a wonderkid midfielder.

The Reds have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister for around £35m this transfer window to bolster the centre of the park. Liverpool released Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita at the end of the season.

But Jurgen Klopp would still like more cover for the centre of midfield, with Thiago Alcantara the latest player to be linked with a move.

Thiago Alcantara could be next to leave Liverpool (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have been quoted €25m for Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch – who matches a number of signing objectives at Anfield.

Gravenberch moved to Bavaria from Ajax as a highly-rated youngster from the Amsterdam outfit's famed academy – but has struggled to impose himself in the Bundesliga. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are both ahead of him in the pecking order.

Not only does Gravenberch lower the age profile of the midfield – he's just 21 years old, still – he could be available for a steal, similarly to Mac Allister. With experience of having played as a No.6, a No.8 and a No.10, there are similarities to Thiago, who also joined from Bayern.

With Liverpool looking for midfielders who have defensive ability, technical prowess to unlock defences and physicality, Gravenberch ticks plenty of boxes. At 6ft 2, he's an imposing figure in midfield as well as a creative spark.

Ryan Gravenberch is being linked with Liverpool (Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Liverpool are also said to be in the market for another defender. With a second midfield signing available for just €25m, it's likely that they could afford another two or three players in their budget, should they complete this deal.

Gravenberch is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

