Liverpool to pay €25m for Dutch wonderkid midfielder: report
Liverpool want to add another midfielder to their squad – and have identified one Dutch starlet as an option to bring in
Liverpool could be about to pay €25 million for a wonderkid midfielder.
The Reds have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister for around £35m this transfer window to bolster the centre of the park. Liverpool released Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita at the end of the season.
But Jurgen Klopp would still like more cover for the centre of midfield, with Thiago Alcantara the latest player to be linked with a move.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have been quoted €25m for Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch – who matches a number of signing objectives at Anfield.
Gravenberch moved to Bavaria from Ajax as a highly-rated youngster from the Amsterdam outfit's famed academy – but has struggled to impose himself in the Bundesliga. Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are both ahead of him in the pecking order.
Not only does Gravenberch lower the age profile of the midfield – he's just 21 years old, still – he could be available for a steal, similarly to Mac Allister. With experience of having played as a No.6, a No.8 and a No.10, there are similarities to Thiago, who also joined from Bayern.
With Liverpool looking for midfielders who have defensive ability, technical prowess to unlock defences and physicality, Gravenberch ticks plenty of boxes. At 6ft 2, he's an imposing figure in midfield as well as a creative spark.
Liverpool are also said to be in the market for another defender. With a second midfield signing available for just €25m, it's likely that they could afford another two or three players in their budget, should they complete this deal.
Gravenberch is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.
Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.
Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White