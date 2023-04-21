Liverpool to sign new right-back, giving Trent Alexander-Arnold exciting new role: report

Liverpool are reportedly set to bring a new right-back to the club – giving Trent Alexander-Arnold a new role in the team.

Alexander-Arnold began his career in Liverpool's academy as a midfielder but was brought into the senior team as a right-back while still a teenager. The No.66 has received plaudits and praise over the years for his passing and has been credited for helping to revolutionise the full-back position, becoming the Reds' primary playmaker from the backline.

But Alexander-Arnold has found this season tough, coming under fire for his lack of defensive awareness, as the Merseysiders struggle further down the table. The Liverpudlian has played further forward for England and has been touted as a potential future midfielder by some, while club legend Jamie Carragher claimed that his former side needed to sign a new right-back (opens in new tab) after their Champions League exit.

Jamie Carragher has criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in the past (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now according to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Jurgen Klopp will seek to bring in a new right-back – after hinting that moving Alexander-Arnold into midfield against Arsenal before doing the same thing against Leeds United was something that the 24-year-old had to “get used to”.

“We did that before, where we put Trent inside,” Klopp said following the 6-1 shellacking at Elland Road. “Today in the build-up, Trent played more inside. Double six, that’s how it is.

“We need to get used to it, obviously. I would say it is a big step to do that in a game against Arsenal.

“It opened up different opportunities for us. If you watch it back you will see that it will have to be learned when to use it. Hendo was not wide, stayed inside. Then we could really pass first pass down to Mo. Mo kept the ball really well today and we could go from there. I thought he did well. It was not the first time, but not for a while we executed it.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for new ways to get the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The move for a new starting right-back would certainly be a surprise, given that Klopp has claimed that his current first-choice there is “world-class” (opens in new tab). It is more likely that the Reds are to be looking for a player to compete there, given that Fabinho, Joe Gomez and James Milner are the only players currently in the squad who can slot into that role – and none can play it to the level as the incumbent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international is valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.

Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.