Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lined up by Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti: report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wanted by Real Madrid, to step into the dugout this summer.

That's according to one report that suggests that the German is top of Los Blancos' wishlist. Carlo Ancelotti has been in charge since the start of last season, winning La Liga and Champions League trophies last term – but with the Italian knowing the ruthless environment of the European champions all too well, he could leave at the end of this current campaign.

"I'm not leaving until they fire me," the 68-year-old said earlier this season (opens in new tab). After 28 years in management, Ancelotti has also confirmed that this will be his final job before retiring.

Carlo Ancelotti might leave at the end of this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

French outlet Le 10 Sport (opens in new tab) are reporting that Klopp is the favourite within Los Blancos' hierarchy to succeed Ancelotti, with the club off the pace in the title race and potentially heading out of the Copa Del Rey to Barcelona, too.

The Liverpool manager enduring his toughest campaign on Merseyside yet, struggling to finish in the European spots and heading out of the Champions League to Madrid for a fourth time with the Reds. Despite signing a new contract last season, rumours of a parting have persisted all season.

Still, Madrid doesn't feel like the right fit for the German. Mundo Deportivo (opens in new tab) once reported that Klopp swiftly shut down Perez when he was approached in the past for a job, preferring to work at a club that needs rebuilding than stepping into a fully-formed giant.

The 55-year-old has stated in the past that he would be interested in helming the German national side (opens in new tab), so a move to the top table of club football would feel a little out of character.

Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed incredible success at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty)

With the Liverpool boss also rallying against richer sides publicly (opens in new tab) over the years, a move to Madrid would feel very out of character. His current contract lasts until 2026 (opens in new tab).

Klopp has managed over 1,000 matches now, with 423 coming at Liverpool.

