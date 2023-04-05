Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah has enquired about La Liga move

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly open to leaving Merseyside this summer, just a year after signing a bumper deal.

The Egyptian King spoke exclusively with FourFourTwo last year, speaking of his love for Liverpool and how he intended to stay on Merseyside. Weeks later, he signed a new deal at Anfield, becoming Liverpool's highest-paid player on £350,000 a week until at least 2025.

But this season has been a testing one for the Reds. Liverpool have found themselves off the pace in the Premier League, dumped out of the Champions League last-16 and out of both domestic cups – and Salah has reportedly reconsidered whether his future lies in England.

Mohamed Salah is enduring perhaps his toughest season at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

FootMercato (opens in new tab) journalist Santi Aouna (opens in new tab) has made the bold claim that Salah is already asking team-mates what it is like to play in La Liga (opens in new tab), as he potentially looks for a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer.

"Salah loves Liverpool but is open to leaving the Reds," Aouna tweeted.

The claims comes as just last month, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa quashed rumours – again from FootMercato – that his client was looking for an exit, tweeting Aouna directly (opens in new tab), "Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us."

Despite Liverpool's drop-off in form, however, Salah has still netted 23 times in all competitions this season. He scored at the weekend against Manchester City and has this season become the Reds' top scorer in the Premier League era.

Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should any team want to sign the 30-year-old, he would likely far more than the £35 million that Liverpool paid for him in 2017.

Salah is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

