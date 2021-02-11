Liverpool transfer news: Udinese admit Reds target Rodrigo De Paul could be sold this summer

Udinese sporting director Pasquale Marino has admitted that Rodrigo De Paul could leave the club this summer.

De Paul was linked with a move to Leeds throughout last summer’s transfer window, while Liverpool were also credited with an interest in the Argentina international.

Leeds are said to have baulked at Udinese’s £35m asking price for the attacking midfielder.

Liverpool reportedly made contact with De Paul in the January transfer window, but no move came about.

The 26-year-old is certain to be at the centre of more rumours ahead of the summer, and Marino knows there will be plenty of talk about the player’s future.

“He has characteristics that many top clubs in Europe are missing,” the Udinese chief told Radio 24 . “I hope it doesn't happen, but whoever signs him next summer will raise their team to a different level.”

De Paul is enjoying another excellent season at the Stadio Friuli, where he is under contract until 2024.

The attacking midfielder has scored five goals and provided one assist in 20 Serie A appearances.

De Paul addressed the rumours during a recent interview with Udinese’s official website , in which he insisted he never pushed for a move.

However, his stance could change if Liverpool were to come in with a formal offer for his services at the end of the campaign.

“Even this summer and January there was a lot of talk about me,” he said.

“But I immediately went to the director to tell him I wouldn’t go anywhere. I closed the doors to everyone and we hope to continue like this.

“I have to thank the fans so much. They have always had nice words for me. Every day, I get beautiful messages from them.

“I know it’s not easy to have that love, that connection, that energy. Returning to the Champions League with Udinese would be the best. I believe sooner or later this will come.”

