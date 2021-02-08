Quiz! Can you name the players who hold the key stats of the season?

10 minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Liverpool or Manchester City quiz?

We're getting to the stage in the Premier League season where everything's starting to... settle down a bit.

It's taken a while. After the thrashings, the controversies, the unlikely high-flyers and even unlikelier relegation candidates, we're settling into a rhythm of sorts. The league is becoming a little - just a little - more predictable.

So what better time to check if you've been paying attention?

We've listed out 16 stat categories on a range of things, from attacking output to defensive contribution. All we're looking for are the five players who top each one.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

PREMIER LEAGUE 3 winners and 3 losers of the winter window

SOCIAL MEDIA “I once saw Edwin Van Der Sar on the log flume at Legoland” - FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world