Liverpool working on 'all-timer' deal for wonderkid to replace Andrew Robertson: report

Liverpool are prepared to make a huge investment on a superstar left-back to hold down the role for years to come.

The Reds have been almost flawless this season across four fronts, finding themselves top of the Premier League and leading the league phase of the Champions League. But defensively, there have been questions levelled at Arne Slot's team, with both full-backs coming in for criticism for their work out of possession.

Veteran Andrew Robertson has been criticised by some, leading to rumours that Liverpool could be about to replace the 30-year-old – who is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now.

Liverpool preparing '€40 million investment' on left-back prodigy

Arne Slot is regenerating his team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are in the process of a slow regeneration of their entire backline. Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed over the summer to challenge Alisson in goal next season, while Dutch defender Sam Beukema has been linked as cover.

Contract extensions are also being worked on for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – but left-back is a problem position, too, with Sky Sports pundit and Anfield legend Jamie Carragher claiming on Monday Night Football that Robertson's role is, “a very unforgiving position” and “something they need to address in January.”

Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool need a new left-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, a report from Solo Lecce in Italy, via Sport Witness, claims that after four scout reports in recent months, Danish left-back Patrick Dorgu could be about to make the switch to Anfield, in a transfer promising to be the ”most important… of all time” for selling club, Lecce.

With Dorgu linked with Manchester United, too, Liverpool are “ready” to spend around €40 million on the 20-year-old, who was ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season at the start of the current campaign.

“What separates the Lecce talent is his passing,” we wrote back then. “It’s not that he has the range or incision: it’s that carrying the ball is his strong suit, and he still knows exactly when to stop and find a team-mate. Dorgu is extremely calm, on or off the ball, and despite his obvious physical supremacy and excellent final ball, he never looks to force the opportunity.”

FourFourTwo understands that the Merseysiders are far from the only club to have registered their interest in Dorgu – but a move to challenge Robertson could well be the perfect next step for the prodigious young talent.

Patrick Dorgu is a phenomenal young talent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much will depend on budget allocation, however, with €40m a lot of money to spend in a position in which Arne Slot already has two players – especially with the possibility of major exits over the coming months.

Dorgu is worth €20m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Brentford this weekend when Premier League action returns.