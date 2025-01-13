Liverpool have made offer for Dutch defender, thanks to Arne Slot recommendation: report

Liverpool have made an offer for their first signing of the January transfer window, with manager Arne Slot leading the charge.

The new Reds boss has been a palpable hit at Anfield, leading his new team to the top of the Premier League and the league phase of the Champions League. This has been despite Liverpool adding just one player to their squad over the summer, in the form of Federico Chiesa.

Now, Slot might be about to tie up his second signing, with the manager himself said to be the driving force in the deal.

Liverpool have made an offer to defensive superstar who has issued 'come get me plea'

Liverpool have question marks over defensive cover (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having one of the strongest defences in Europe right now, there are still questions over Liverpool's backline.

Virgil van Dijk, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, is out of contract at the end of the season, while beyond Ibrahima Konate, there are questions over the backups that Slot has to choose from.

Slot has questions to answer defensively (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino as relayed by 1000 Cuori Rossoblu has reported that Arne Slot is driving the pursuit of Bologna defender Sam Beukema.

The Dutch star was wanted by Slot during his time at Feyenoord, and now, Liverpool are said to have made an offer for him. Beukema even admitted in October that he would love to play for the Merseysiders.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles,” he told Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness. “But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this apparent bid for Beukema shows that the Liverpool hierarchy are repaying Slot's excellent start with a player he can build around. The Merseysiders are in need of defensive cover and this could be a cheap signing that ticks all the boxes.

Sam Beukema is clearly interested in signing for Liverpool (Image credit: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

There is, however, a chance that Bologna will stand firm to hold onto the 26-year-old until the end of the season. That may drive the price up – putting the deal in jeopardy.

Beukema is worth €22 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest this week when Premier League action returns.