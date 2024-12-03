Liverpool preparing BIG offer for Spanish star, as genius solution to problem position: report

Arne Slot looks on during the clash with Manchester City

Liverpool are preparing a big offer for a Spanish star, as Arne Slot looks to evolve his side further.

The Reds have won 18 of the Dutchman's first 20 games in charge, with the recent 2-0 victory over Manchester City a statement that Liverpool can win the title this season. What's even more impressive is that Slot is playing this football with the entirety of the squad that finished third in Jurgen Klopp's final season.

Slot only made two signings: Federico Chiesa has barely played – and has been touted for an exit – while Giorgi Mamardashvili is to link up this summer after seeing out his time at Valencia with another season.

Liverpool still covert a midfielder, with a new name on the shortlist

(Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

After Liverpool's ill-fated pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, the Merseysiders chose to keep their powder dry in the transfer market and not sign a No.6. Ryan Gravenberch has instead been tasked with the role.

Gravenberch himself is said to be on Real Madrid's radar while links to Aurelien Tchouameni suggest that Slot still isn't satisfied with his midfield options.

Slot has plenty of options in midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that the club are to launch an €80 million offensive for Athletic Club schemer Oihan Sancet. The Basque is a highly-rated midfield talent with plenty of room to develop, but hasn't been linked with Premier League clubs up until this point.

While Sancet is competent as a No.10, however, Liverpool have no need for another attacking midfielder with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and others in that position. With Slot after another defensive midfielder, it's possible, too, that he views Gravenberch as a more attacking talent long-term, as well.

That leaves Sancet as an intriguing No.6 option. Like fellow Basque native Zubimendi, he is incredible secure in possession, has a good passing range and offers the perfect temperament for a player in that area of the pitch.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is the most likely role for Sancet – and we think he could thrive, assuming he tidies up his tackling.

Sancet is on Liverpool's wishlist (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

The only issue is who Liverpool are dealing with. Athletic have no reason to accept a lower bid for Sancet, given that he has a high release clause – and with both Zubimendi and Nico Williams proving over the summer that it's hard to tempt Basque players away from their hometown clubs, this is a move that we don't expect gather steam until next year.

Sancet is valued to be worth €40m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Newcastle United this week when Premier League action returns.

Why would Sancet be so good at Liverpool?

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is wanted by a host of top clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

In football, a regista is a role within the defensive midfield family that varies depending on who you ask: but the mentality and mindset of a player able to play in that position are absolutely key.

Holding midfield is one of the most difficult positions to master, given its 360-degree nature and your role in and out of possession. Tempo setters like Martin Zubimendi, however, are a rare breed. There's a reason why Liverpool didn't find an alternative: they couldn't.

Jorginho fits into the Zubimendi profile of tempo setter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorginho, likewise, has been highly sought-after by elite clubs throughout his career. Rodri is irreplaceable, as we've seen.

If it's true that Liverpool have identified Sancet the potential ‘Golden No.6’ to control play as much as he can break it up, he could well be used alongside Gravenberch. Midfielders like this are ten a penny – and the Reds taking extra care to bring exactly the right mental profile speaks volumes about how important they value their recruitment in this area.