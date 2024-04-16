Liverpool turn managerial attention elsewhere as Ruben Amorim advances snubbed: report

Liverpool target Ruben Amorim is said to have been snubbed

Liverpool are said to have turned their attention elsewhere from Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

The 39-year-old has been widely touted as the number one candidate to take over from Jurgen Klopp, as the Reds' quest for a new manager continues.

Whilst it remains to be seen who does succeed Klopp at Anfield, a brand-new name has been touted with previous links to Croatia and Bayern Munich.

According to a report via the Daily Mail, Niko Kovac is now being considered as an option by Liverpool owners FSG.

The 52-year-old has enjoyed varied success throughout his career but is currently out of work after a struggling spell with Bundesliga outfit VFL Wolfsburg.

Winning just 23 of his 26 games in charge of the German side, Kovac has since been on the lookout for a new club.

Journalist Ben Jacobs provided his take on the matter, insisting how Liverpool could yet make a surprise decision regarding their new head coach.

Niko Kovac during his time as Monaco boss. (Image credit: PA)

“They obviously shortlist and do their due diligence and work out who they like, but then they keep an open mind, right the way until the end of the process,” he told GiveMeSport.

"And in the process, there’s freedom for everybody to challenge and it will be led by Richard Hughes.

“But there’ll be lots of others inputting as well. And this is why with a lot of things that Liverpool do, even if there appears to be a favourite, and Amorim clearly is one of the leading contenders, you can never rule out a surprise – just because of the manner in which Liverpool work.”

