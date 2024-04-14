Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool in danger of fizzling out as Reds lose second game in four days

Liverpool's ninth and final season under Jurgen Klopp is in danger of fizzling out after back-to-back defeats for the Reds against Atalanta and Crystal Palace over the past four days.

Klopp's side beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in late February to pick up a first piece of silverware since the German announced in January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

And at that point, the League Cup appeared merely an aperitif, with the possibility of three bigger trophies to come and even talk of a possible quadruple.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones holds his head after a missed chance for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup by fierce rivals Manchester United in March, despite dominating for much of a thrilling tie at Old Trafford, which was won by the Red Devils in extra time.

Back at Old Trafford in early April, Liverpool were the better team again for much of the match, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw and missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League.

That was followed by a shock 3-0 loss at home to Atalanta in the Reds' Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday night, giving Klopp's side a mountain to climb in the return in Italy.

A comeback of epic proportions away from home seems unlikely now, especially given the team's struggles in front of goal over the last few games.

But a Premier League win would mean more than all the other trophies and there is a feeling that Klopp's side deserve better than just one title in his nine seasons.

It is not impossible, but after Sunday's 1-0 loss at home to Palace, the Reds are now two points behind champions Manchester City and will be three adrift of Arsenal if the Gunners beat Aston Villa later on Sunday.

Six wins from their remaining fixtures will give Klopp's side a fighting chance of the title, but they no longer depend on themselves and as the German prepares to say goodbye in the summer, Liverpool's season is in danger of fizzling out.

