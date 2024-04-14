Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool in danger of fizzling out as Reds lose second game in four days

By Ben Hayward
published

Jurgen Klopp's nine-year tenure at Liverpool is in danger of fizzling out after back-to-back home defeats to Atalanta and Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after the Reds' defeat at home to Crystal Palace in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's ninth and final season under Jurgen Klopp is in danger of fizzling out after back-to-back defeats for the Reds against Atalanta and Crystal Palace over the past four days.

Klopp's side beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in late February to pick up a first piece of silverware since the German announced in January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

