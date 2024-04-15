Crystal Palace star explains how Eagles knew how to beat Liverpool - following the Atalanta defeat last week

By Arthur Renard
published

Crystal Palace shocked Liverpool yesterday, with a clear template in how to defeat the Reds

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

After Liverpool lost to Atalanta in midweek, it gave Crystal Palace an idea of how they could take on The Reds. 

Jurgen Klopp saw his side battle valiantly but fail to overturn an early goal by Ebere Eze, in what could prove a costly loss in the title race. Afterwards, Crystal Palace substitute Jairo Riedewald told FourFourTwo how his side exploited the space, merely following Atalanta's lead after the Bergamo outfit also beat Liverpool last week.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1