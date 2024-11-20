Liverpool want the 'next Xabi Alonso' to bolster Premier League title challenge: report

Liverpool are looking to sign a player likened to Xabi Alonso in the January transfer window, 16 years after the Spaniard left for Real Madrid.

Alonso spent five successful seasons at Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, working brilliantly in midfield with his expert passing ability and intelligence on the pitch. The Reds have missed that control since his departure all those years ago, though, and is something Arne Slot seemingly wants to bring back to Anfield.

With Liverpool currently top of the Premier League, now seems the perfect time to strike and land some key targets as they attempt to continue their title challenge.

Liverpool interested in the 'next Xabi Alonso'

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are interested in signing Javi Guerra from Valencia in the January transfer window, having been left impressed by his intelligence both on-and-off the ball.

A central midfielder who likes to keep the play ticking with his passing, Guerra would perfectly suit Arne Slot's more measured approach to possession at Liverpool this season. He is a strong runner as well, though, capable of covering ground to help with defensive and attacking duties.

Still only 21, Guerra has earned comparisons to former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso for his ability on the ball, and is impressing at Valencia this season.

The report states that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham have all shown an interest in the young Spaniard in recent months, though, meaning Liverpool will have to act fast to secure his signature. Though he has a release clause of £84m, Caught Offside reported in September that Valencia might listen to offers around the £25m mark.

Valued at £16.6m by Transfermarkt, Guerra's contract expires in 2027, when he'll be just 24-years-old.

In FourFourTwo's view, this certainly feels like a transfer that could happen in January for Liverpool. After missing out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer, the Reds have managed to adapt well with Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones at the base of the midfield.

Guerra seems like the perfect option to slot straight into the side, however, and would fit in well with the controlled tactics Slot has implemented so well onto his Liverpool side this term.